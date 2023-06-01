Dodgers invite the "Rabbis of Perpetual Circumcision" to Gay Pride game

Thursday, 1 June 2023

In an effort to level the playing field, the Dodgers are inviting the Rabbis of Perpetual Circumcision to participate in their Gay Pride celebration scheduled for June 16.

Reacting to criticism from the Catholic Church that it is not kosher to allow the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to mock nuns by taking names like "Sister Anita Blowjob" and wearing white face, the Dodgers are bending over backwards to make sure other religions are similarly smeared.

Among the lampoons the Sisters use to pimp Catholics is the Sister's motto - "Go and sin some more," a play on Jesus' "Go and sin no more."

Although not as numerous, the Rabbis of Perpetual Circumcision are made up of black-bearded gay women wearing fake big noses and yarmulkes. As do the Sisters, they also march in Gay Pride events in most big cities.

It is noteworthy that as part of the Gay Pride celebration, the Dodgers will give a free Dodger Dog to any fan who can show that he/she has been circumcised.

Dr. Slim: "America's pastime at its best. Let's play ball!"

Dirty: "Yo, Dr. Dude. I choose Nun of the Above."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

