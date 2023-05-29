Bus driver given warning for shooting at passenger who opened fire on him

Monday, 29 May 2023

image for Bus driver given warning for shooting at passenger who opened fire on him
Charlie Crabtree will still get to drive his bus

A bus driver who was shot at by an angry passenger, and who returned fire using a pistol he carried with him, has been given a warning by his employers.

Charlie Crabtree had asked the passenger to sit down, as he was obstructing his view of the other passengers and off the rear-view mirror, but the passenger refused. Crabtree repeated the request, with a little more authority, whereupon the passenger pulled out a 357 Magnum handgun and began shooting at him. Crabtree, who didn't feel lucky, punk, ducked, while other passengers screamed in terror.

He then reached into the side box of his driver's cab and pulled out a Glock 19, which he had been given by his father, aimed at the passenger's foot and pulled the trigger. The passenger dropped to the floor, dropping his own weapon and cursing. Fellow passengers quickly tied him up with a lasso rope, which all Texan men carry in their pants pocket, and waited till the police arrived.

The police took fifteen minutes to enter the bus, as they weren't sure if the shooter had been subdued, but when they did, they saw Crabtree standing over the hog-tied gunman, while the other passengers applauded. After making sure that Crabtree wasn't black, the police officers lowered their weapons and escorted him out, but did not place him under arrest.

Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane said that Crabtree deserved a medal for "taking down a scumbag passenger".

However, Crabtree's employers initiated disciplinary proceedings against him for discharging a firearm on a bus, instead of using wit and charm to disarm his attacker. Crabtree's lawyers used the "Stand your ground" defense under which Americans can shoot anyone who comes near them, but his woke pussy employers rejected it and placed a 12-month warning on Crabtree's employee file and required him to attend anger management training for a month.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

