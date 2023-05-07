Explaining guns and fascism to adult American children

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Sometimes one must talk to an adult as one would a child, especially if said adult has a love for guns. Otherwise known as an American.

So I’ll take this slow.

All those oppressed peoples may not have had guns, that is true. But those rounding them up for the concentration camps and the killing fields and the mass graves did have guns.

Now let’s think, children, about what happens when you point a gun at someone pointing a gun at you, but they have more guns and people and control the government and military, and you … you have an outdated flag you like to wave and cry about your rights and blah blah blah …

From your cold dead hands … that’s what happens, no matter how many AR-15s you own. If anything, you have made yourselves more of a mark for those in power since you have a weapon that shoots back. Does that weapon make you a hero? No, it makes you dead. Only the dead know this; the living still think they’re gods when they have massive firepower cradled like a dead Texas child in their arms.

So the point is … the Jews would not have won against Hitler and his Nazis if they had guns. They would be dead quicker. The Cambodians would not have resisted against the Khmer Rouge if they had guns. They too would be buried in the Killing Fields faster, and the rice would be fertilized by their blood. The Ugandans under Idi Amin … who rushed to Saudi Arabia when the shit hit the fan and he had to leave his own country because the people had had enough of his shit. Did they have guns, or sticks and stones to break his bones?

A man or woman with nothing left to lose, who sees death as preferable to life under tyranny … they CAN overthrow fascists easier without guns than with since, as Jim Morrison sang: “They’ve got the guns but we’ve got the numbers.”

Your AR-15 cannot help you against a tank. That’s as slow and plain as I can make it. Do you understand now, adult children? Or do you still think a gun is your passport to freedom when fascism comes a-knocking?

I’m using history on which to base this lesson … and you’re using … ?

(Probably either Jesus or Trump or both … or your own genius gray matter. Now go to bed, mommy’s tired of explaining common sense to “experts”.)