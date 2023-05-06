Loud and proud, boys behind bars

Proud Boys and QAnon gun-toters have been well-and-truly bitchslapped by a judge, and they are now facing some serious time.

However, a pressing question remains: even if these followers are incarcerated, will their ideologies persist? Will the remaining Proud Boys retreat to their bunkers, militias, and cults, awaiting the resurrection of their messiah?

Here's an important matter to consider, America: if you take action against these shitheads, why do you continue to turn a blind eye to the KKK? Your homegrown domestic terrorists roam freely, even within the halls of the Washington, D.C. government. Is nothing truly cleansed except for the truth?

Why settle for half-hearted measures? Either go all-in or get off the pot. Granted, my metaphors may be a tad muddled, but saying yes to one and no to another won't bring about meaningful change. And what about the next 25 years when Enrique Tarrio is released? Are we to expect improvement?

Isn't this akin to offering thoughts and prayers to deceased children while simultaneously selling AR-15s out of the trunk of your Gremlin?

American hypocrisy knows no bounds, and its absurdity has reached a point where laughter turns into tears.

Stop the world, I want to get off!