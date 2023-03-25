Isis Hitman Captured At Heathrow Airport

Lala can hit a woodpecker's belly button at 1,000 yards.

LONDON - (Satire News) - The BBC reports that Scotland Yard has just captured one of the most infamous terrorist clowns in the world, Yasim Feem Lala, 37.

He was captured as he tried to board an Air Switzerland plane that was bound for North Dakota.

The clown is responsible for over 18 pops on Iraqi, Iranian, and Indian operatives, including back on Halloween of 2022, when he popped an Indian soccer player who had said that all terrorists wear polka dot underwear and smell like rotten broccoli.

Lala is noted for having multiple tattoos of famous cartoon characters including Bugs Bunny, Spongebob Squarepants, Tom and Jerry, and Barney the Dinosaur.

Yasim is married to the former Miss Egyptian Camel Races, Olga Vu Vin, who is noted for knowing more languages than any woman in Egypt, including dolphin language.

It is rumored that Yasim Feem Lala once dated the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and taught her how to juggle bananas.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

