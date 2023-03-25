The CIA Reports That Terrorist Groups Al-Qaeda, The Taliban, Isis, and Hezbollah Are All Back and With a Vicious Vengance

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 March 2023

Shaker loves to listen to Led Zeppelin music.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The CIA has learned from an undercover spy that four of the world's top terrorist organizations have resurfaced and they vow to cause more mayhem than a hyperactive squirrel in a Nutella factory.

The groups had gone under the radar when the world was distracted by the royal baby's first steps and the worldwide pumpkin spice latte craze.

One Al-Qaeda leader named Shaker Ali Poupon, stated that their new recruitment campaign was a huge success and they now have over 5,000 new members, including 200 trained attack hamsters.

The Taliban reports that General Abduli Fumon Bu recently received a donation of 252,000 bottles of expired ketchup from a Russian prince, which went to buy antique slingshots and coconuts for the troops.

A CIA spokesperson who asked to be called Pumpkin Spice Latte, divulged that Isis now has a chapter in Intercourse, Pennsylvania, and Hezbollah has even been able to infiltrate the Canadian Mounties group since the Hezzy members are all avid ice hockey fans. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Terrorism
Terrorism

