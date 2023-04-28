LOS ANGELES - (Spoof News) - In a shocking revelation, Stormy Daniels, the woman who was paid $130,000 hush money by former President Donald Trump, claims that Trump tried to bribe her with $20,000 to say that they never ate Minnesota pickles together.

According to sources, Daniels has provided copies of Trump's text messages to the FBI, CIA, the New York City district attorney, the US State Department, the US Treasury Department, President Joe Biden, and even to the International Union of Dill Pickles (IUD).

The news has caused outrage among pickle enthusiasts in Minnesota, who have organized a protest against Trump's attempt to tarnish the state's reputation as the home of the world's best pickles.

Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels has declared that she won't be bought by Trump's petty bribes, stating, "I have more integrity in my little finger than he has in his entire body."

As for the Orange Whale, he denies any wrongdoing and claims that he was simply trying to help Stormy start her own pickle business in Minnesota. In a tweet, he wrote, "I love pickles, I make the best pickles. Tremendous pickles. And I was just trying to share my love of pickles with Stormy. Sad to see her turn against me like this. #FakeNews #PickleGate."