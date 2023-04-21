Stormy Daniels Divulges That Trump Liked For Her To Spank Him With A Rolled Up Copy of Golfers Digest Illustrated

LOS ANGELES - (Spoof News) - The "talented" and "witty" Stormy "Hot Legs" Daniels is reveling in the downfall of the notorious "Mar-a-Lago Liar," who is now squirming like a worm on a hot rock.

The sassy actress and adult film star, who famously exposed the former president's extramarital affair with her, recently received a desperate text from Trump begging her to lie to the New York district attorney on his behalf.

"I don't care what it takes, just make this whole thing go away! I'll give you all the Diet Cokes you want and a lifetime supply of spray tan!"

Miss Daniels responded in her trademark style, saying "Hey Donny, you overstuffed Oompa-Loompa, why don't you crawl back to your golden toilet and flush yourself down? Ain't no way I'm covering for your sorry orange ass!"

Sources close to Daniels confirm that she is thrilled to see justice finally catching up with the former president, and she looks forward to watching him squirm some more.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Stormy recently revealed in an interview that during their trysts, Trump had a strange request: to be smacked on the buttocks with a rolled-up Golf Digest magazine. Daniels says she found the request odd, but complied anyway, as long as she was paid in full, in advance.