Donald Trump finally reveals he has a secret third daughter

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 1 May 2023

image for Donald Trump finally reveals he has a secret third daughter
Having seen a photo of his third daughter Trump says that Kyra and Ivanka look very much alike.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Spoof News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk senior reporter Carolina Chipotle has just broken the story that Donald Jonatan Erasmus Trump has finally admitted that he does, in fact, have a third daughter who was born out of wedlock 41 years ago.

Trump's third daughter has been identified as Kyra Paradiddle-Trump, and she resides in Calexico, California, where she works as the featured pole dancer at The Club Aphrodite.

Kyra is actually 3 hours and 35 minutes younger than her half-sister Ivanka, whom she greatly resembles.

Information guru Andy Cohen has spoken to Miss Paradiddle-Trump over the phone, and she informed him that her father (Donald Trump) is planning to fly to Calexico, and after 41 years, they will finally meet.

SIDENOTE: Cohen learned that DJT is so ecstatic about reconnecting with his long-lost daughter that he's considering renaming Mar-a-Lago to "Kyra's Palace" and turning it into a pole-dancing haven. Additionally, he's planning on gifting Kyra a solid gold pole as a token of their newfound father-daughter bond.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

