Similarities between Trump and Napoleon

In the grand opera of history, we find the robust parallels between two unlikely figures. Stage right: Donald J. Trump, former reality star turned U.S. President, whose hair and skin defies Pantone’s color chart. Stage left: Napoleon Bonaparte, whose iconic hat outmatched his diminutive stature. Seemingly distinct, their similarities are as startling as finding a toupee in your French onion soup.

Here we pluck some intriguing parallels drawn from Napoleon's epoch, astonishingly echoed in today's post-truth Trump world.

Queen Marie Antoinette was wrongly accused of a scandal over a diamond necklace.

Trump was accurately accused of just about everything and got away with all of them.

An excited Parisian mob liberated seven prisoners from the Bastille.

An excited Washington mob tried to liberate America from Democracy on Jan. 6th.

Parisians forced their way into Versailles and took Louis XVI back to prison.

Angry Trump followers tried to take VP Pence and Pelosi to the gallows.

Napoleon became President of France at the Jacobin Club and made radical speeches about nobility and clergy.

Trump became President and made radical speeches about everything and everyone who wasn’t loyal to him.

Thomas Paine writes “The Rights Of Man”.

Trump makes a new book - “The Rights Of Me!!!”





Thugs were encouraged to massacre 1,400 priests and aristocrats in Paris.



Thugs were encouraged to massacre anyone even slightly liberal at the Capitol Building.

Napoleon took control of the French Army.

Trump took control of anything he could make money with (Republican Party).

Napoleon organized a coup feud.

Trump poured gasoline on Jan. 6th.

Napoleon controlled a military coup and became First Consul.

Trump took control and became the First Dictator of America.