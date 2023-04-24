The Nutcase Governor of Texas, Greg "Wheelchair Willie" Abbott Announces He Is Going To Run For President (Ah Make That Roll For President)

MAR-A-LAGO - (Spoof News) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced from the wheelchair ramp at Trump's Mar-a-Liar complex that he is throwing his red MAGA cap into the presidential ring.

Abbott, who is known for his distinctive appearance, is without a doubt a polarizing figure in the Lone Star State and beyond.

One time, he made a tasteless joke about a staff member, saying: "If that salty Karen gets any skinnier she'll turn into a pretzel stick."

He was later forced to make an embarrassing apology as the staffer's name was actually Ashley.

Regardless, Abbott seems undeterred, as he announced his presidential bid to a small crowd of supporters, who cheered wildly at the news.

In response to Abbott's announcement, Liz Cheney stated, "Looks like the circus is coming to town. Let's just hope the elephants stay in their cages this time."

And so, the race for the White House heats up once again. But the lack of a ramp to the Oval office doesn't bode well for Mr. Abbott.

EDITOR'S NOTE: When Greg was told of Liz's remarks, he quipped, "Let me tell you, folks, Liz Cheney's insults are like a bowl of stale popcorn - tasteless, bland, and nobody wants 'em."