Donald "Dopey" Trump Says His Daddy, Don The Con, Wants Him To Run For President

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - Donald "Dopey" Trump recently told GOPicky Magazine that his daddy wants him to run for president, if and when the elder Trumptard is hauled off to prison.

Don The Con, still insists that he does not know Stormy Daniels, has never met her, and is almost certain that he has never canoodled with her, and especially not naked or nude whichever the case may be.

"Dopey" told GOPicky's Amos Soursuckle, that he is 98.3% certain that if he runs for president, he will definitely kick the collective asses of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Nicki Haley, and the blonde, slender, and quite sexy Cindy McCain.

SIDENOTE: Information guru Andy Cohen says that "Dopey" has an IQ of only 69, which makes him just a tad bit smarter than toilet paper.