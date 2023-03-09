Trump Begs Gov. Sarah Huckabee To Endorse Him and Her Reply Will Shock You!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 March 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - (Satire News) - The most hated individual in American, namely Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, flew to Arkansas on a 4-passenger Cessna Skywagon.

Now that he's JUST plain John Quack Public, he has to watch his nickels and dimes.

The Orange Dumpster Fire, as his soon-to-be-ex-wife Melania has pegged him, flew to The Anvil State, to ask Gov. Sarah Sindy Huckabee, whom he once called a damn, wayward whale, for a bigly favor.

The Nazi-loving, pussy grabber literally begged for Sarah to endorse him in his 2024 presidential run.

Gov. Sarah, as her daddy, Mike "Plain Jane" calls her began coughing on the McDonalds Big Mac that she was eating. Yes, "Fat Sarah" is addicted to Big Macs just like "Pervert Donald" is.

After her daddy gave her mouth to mouth, yes he was present, she stood up right in front of "Toxic Trump" and replied "Go to hell you evil pussy grabber and take your two messed up adult sons, Donald "Dopey" Trump Jr., and Eric "Goofy" Trump with you!"

SIDENOTE: Mike Pence giggled and divulged that Trump left with his big fat ass tail tucked between his big fat legs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

