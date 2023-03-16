Gov. DeSantis' Bill Prohibiting Lawsuits Against the Rich Close to Becoming Law

Governor DeSantis is a true Republican: we watch him legally smite the law-abiding transexuals, gays, and women seeking healthcare, whilst making sure corrupt, rich company owners who criminally employ young kids, injure workers on the job, and cheat waiters out of their tips are not prosecuted.

Florida will shortly have a law making it expensive, and in many cases legally impossible, to take your employer to court for an injury to you, your house, or your health.

DeSantis feels he must stop those frivolous lawsuits where people die or get life-long injuries, or are cheated out of wages for years. His business buddies are financially suffering from their bad behavior, with courts actually giving injured people money taken from those rich owners - a situation that cannot be allowed to continue.

All bow down to the owners of businesses - the source of campaign contributions to run for President!

Oh, and if you live in Florida, you might need a lawyer to get justice... and that's gonna cost you!

(Priti Boobis - Indian journalist - Our politicians do the very same thing - what a coincidence!)