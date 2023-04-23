Idaho Bans Hip Hop Music

BOISE, Idaho - (Spoof News) - In a move that has left many scratching their heads, the Idaho senate has voted 83 to 10 with 7 abstentions to prohibit hip hop music, aka rap music, from being played anywhere in the state, not even in the homes of the dozen or so African-Americans who reside in the state.

Sen. Rickler P. Titsock, 79, (Republican from Pocatello) wanted to make it clear that the vote against rap music is not at all bigoted or racist, it is simply a case of the thousands of musical hip hop notes scarring the daylights (and nightlights) out of the hundreds of buffalo herds.

According to sources close to Sen. Titsock, the senator himself was traumatized by a rap battle that he witnessed at his granddaughter's school talent show.

"He hasn't been the same since," said an aide who wished to remain anonymous.

Sen. Titsock also noted that one of the largest buffalo herd owners in the state informed his insurance company that the music caused his buffalo herd to stampede, and he has been informed by Canadian Mounties that his herd is now peacefully grazing up in British Colombia, Canada.

Many Idaho residents are scratching their heads over the new law, with one resident commenting, "What's next, banning cowboy hats?"

Only time will tell how this new ban on hip hop music will affect the people and buffalo herds of Idaho. ■