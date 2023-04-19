A Wildfire Hits Alaska and Melts Over 4,000 Igloos

COLD FRONT, Alaska - (Spoof News) - Channel 13 from Cold Front, Alaska, where the temperature never rises above 19 degrees, reports a catastrophic wildfire that engulfed the city, inhabited mostly by igloo-dwellers.

Early reports from Channel 13 indicate that the fire destroyed over 4,000 igloos, including the massive, luxurious abode of famed professional wrestler "Nanook Of The North."

Nanook, real name Cyrus Pettiwater, 32, lamented the loss of nine world championship wrestling belts, a pair of pants gifted by Hulk Hogan, and a treasured nude portrait of his stunningly erotic wife, Muffy Spritzer-Pettiwater, 24, who is rumored to have the tastiest muffin in the entire state.

In Related News, witnesses report that the fire was so intense, it cooked salmon in ice-covered rivers in under three seconds.