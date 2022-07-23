WINDSOR, England - (Satire News) - The huge wildfires that have scorched the English countryside are now threatening to destroy the 11th century Windsor Castle.

Windsor Castle was originally built by The Silas F. Smillinberger Castle Constructing Co. of Ireland, many, many, many years ago.

Throughout the years, WindCas, has been the weekend getaway home of Queen Elizabeth, and her children, Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Andrew Duke of York; and Edward, Earl of Wessex.

London's Ta Ta For Now News has reported that since Andrew (aka Randy Andy) became involved with the world's biggest sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and his assistant Ghislaine Maxwell, Queen Elizabeth has taken away all of Andy's titles, his crowns, all of his royal credit cards, and his name tags.

Her majesty said that if England was Russia, she would have already deported her perv son's philandering ass to Siberia.

Meanwhile, the BBC is reporting that Buckingham Palace has hired a private firefighting firm, called The Blooming Wildfire Stompers, (based in Tottenham) to battle the huge blaze before it reduces Windsor Castle to nothing but piles and piles of ashes.

SIDENOTE: Contrary to what most people think - stone, brick, and mortar will DEFINITELY burn if the fire is hot enough.