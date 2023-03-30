A California Wildfire Threatens To Destroy The La Brea Tar Pits

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 March 2023

image for A California Wildfire Threatens To Destroy The La Brea Tar Pits
A forest ranger says the heat from the wildfire is about 1,917 degrees F.

LA BREA, California - (Spoof News) - A wildfire that was sparked by a bolt of lightning has already burned 600 acres and is fast approaching the world-famous La Brea Tar Pits, home to the world-renowned La Brea Tar Pits Diner.

LA Channel 701 reports that the fire is being fed by the dreaded Santa Ana Winds as well as the monumental Montezuma's Revenge Gusts.

These powerful winds and gusts have been known to pick up a fully loaded Ford F-150 Truck and toss it around as if it were a kid's hot wheels toy.

The Santa Ana Winds are so powerful that they could easily pick up overweight women like Ginni Thomas, Madonna, and Gov. Sarah Huckabee as if they were mere potato chips.

The vice-mayor of La Brea Consuelo Oso-Mintwater has said that volunteer firefighters are coming in from Arizona, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Peru.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
La Brea Tar Pitswildfires

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more