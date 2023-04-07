Chicago Vows To Put a Stop To People Peeing In Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - (Spoof News) - The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper reports that the Chicago City Council is extremely upset at the fact that Chicago residents and even some tourists have taken to urinating in Lake Michigan.

Councilwoman Tiddly Jo Fruckster, 67, said that she recently went down to Lake Michigan and the smell of pee in the air made her have to throw her Burger King Big Whopper in the nearest trash can.

She said that it fucking smelled like a third-world country and noted that even the seagulls had a look of nauseousness on their feathered faces.

Mrs. Fruckster, who recently divorced her third husband (Millard Fruckster) due to the fact that he was caught embezzling $385,000 from the Windy City 1st National Bank, (where he worked) said that lots of Chicagoans are moving out of Chicago to nearby pleasant-smelling towns like Cicero, Itasca, and Hormonal Hills. ■