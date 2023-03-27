Trump Proposes to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Claims Third Time's a Charm

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed that Don "The Con" Trump has asked her to marry him.

She says she replied, "But did you forget that you're already married to that hairpiece on your head?"

Trump semi-quipped that since Melania has a sports boyfriend, he feels that he should also have a backup wife in case things don't work out for them.

When Trump was asked if he would not feel that he was downsizing in the looks department by going from the hot, sexy, delicious Melania to the drab, cold, quasi-cute Marjorie Taylor Greene, the TrumpTwit replied, "Hey, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I find her resemblance to Jabba the Hutt quite alluring."

"What the heck does that mean, Donaldo?" MTG asked.

The Covfefe Fool replied, "It means that I have a thing for slimy creatures with big appetites, you want a Big Mac?."

[EDITOR'S NOTE: It has been reported that our editor, in a fit of hunger, has taken a bite out of his keyboard while editing this story. We apologize for any typos or missing letters that may result from this incident. Please send snacks to the newsroom.]