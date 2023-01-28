Melania Trump Finally Admits That Donaldo Is Not Barron's Biological Father

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 28 January 2023

"Trump had a vasectomy after the birth of Tiffany Trump." -ANDY COHEN

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - After keeping it secret for 16 years, the Trumptard's estranged wife, Melania, has finally "admitted" what Ivanka and ONLY Ivanka knew; and that is that her sperm donor father (DJT) is not the biological father of 16-year-old Barron.

Melania told information guru, Andy Cohen, that her estranged husband made her sign a non-disclosure agreement to never reveal that Barron, unlike Don "Dopey" Trump, Jr., and Eric "Goofy" Trump does not possess any of the Nazi-lover's DNA.

Andy Cohen said that Melly confided the fact to him because she is sick and tired of the orange pile of monkey shit thinking that he can just go around boinking any loose bitch that his tiny pecker gets a yearning for.

Meanwhile the lying, toxic US Capitol riot inciter says that Barron is indeed his, because they both have the SAME tonsils.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Barron TrumpDonald TrumpMelania Trump

