President Putin Arrested And He's Taken Into Custody Of A Group Of Clowns

MOSCOW - (Spoof News) - The Kremlin Voice has just announced that the Russian president Vladimir Nikita Putin has been taken into custody by a group of clowns.

Sources say that the clowns snuck into the Kremlin disguised as caterers and lured Putin into a trap with a giant cake. Once Putin was inside the cake, the clowns emerged and tied him up with colorful balloons.

Putin's personal Botox injector, Igor Stasavinski, claims that Putin is "not amused" and is demanding to be released immediately. The clowns have not yet made any demands, but sources speculate that they may be seeking a large shipment of silly string.

Reports from the scene indicate that the clowns are entertaining Putin by juggling various objects and honking their noses, while Putin sulks in the corner of the room.

SIDENOTE: According to an anonymous source, one of the clowns accidentally sat on Putin's favorite Russian nesting dolls, causing him to burst into tears and yell, "My babushka babies!"