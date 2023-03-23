A Trump Body-Double To Do Perp-Walk And Stand Trial For Trump

Like Jeffrey Epstein’s body-double, Donald Trump also has a body-double that he’s been fattening up to use for his perp-walk. Maurice, the body-double’s name, will also serve any prison time Trump may be sentenced to serve.

While the Secret Service will accompany Maurice for his perp-walk if sentenced, or rather, when convicted, the Secret Service will not accompany or protect him in the slammer.

No fool Maurice, he said, “Hold it, b———h, I’m not doing no time in the slammer without no Secret Service protection.”

Trump quickly negotiated another million for Maurice, which seemed to satisfy Maurice. However, familiar with Donald Trump’s history of financial negotiations, it did not satisfy Mrs. Maurice. She insisted on a cash payment upfront.

Somebody delivered one million dollars to Mrs. Maurice in a shoe box.

Learning of Trump’s body-double shenanigans and cash payments delivered in a shoe box, Trump’s new team of lawyers went berserk. “We’ll lose our law tickets like Giuliani and the rest.”

Trump quickly negotiated one million dollars for each new lawyer on his team. Unlike Mrs. Maurice, the new lawyers were unfamiliar with Trump’s negotiating skills, and they quickly accepted the one million promised deal.

“Imagine making one million dollars for our first case!”

“Just imagine!” said Trump.

Read more by this author: