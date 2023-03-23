After A Tremendous Groundswell From The American People President Biden Declares Donald Trump a Persona Non Grata

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden has stated that the "Douche Bag" who occupied the White House before him, and spent most of his time eating cheeseburgers and tweeting, will soon be officially designated a "Persona Non-Grata."

According to sources, this means that Don "The Fart" Trump will have to pay a penalty of one million rubber chickens every time he uses the word "bigly" in public.

He will also be prohibited from living in his beloved "Golden Toilets" mansion, and instead will be required to move to the quaint town of Seagull Feathers, Maine.

While in Seagull Feathers, he will be confined to his 800 square foot log cabin, where he will have to wear leg shackles 24/7 while sitting around in his pink boxer shorts and dance the Macarena every morning.

SIDENOTE: And worse of all, "The Orange Peel" buffoon will not be allowed to ever eat a McDonalds Big Mac burger.