Trump Confided To His Stupid Son Eric That He Knows He's Going To Go To Hell

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Reports are that 96.3% of Trump's once devoted base has turned on the prison-bound goober.

The Omnium Gatherum News Agency stated that it is just a matter of the millions of "Kool-Aid" drinkers finally realizing that Trump had about as much business being the leader of the free world as a toddler has of captaining a submarine.

And according to OGNA reporter Ashburn Wasabi, now comes word that Trump's dimmest son, Eric "Goofy" Trump has told his step-mother Melania that his pops said that he realizes in his gut of guts that he is going to go to Hell.

In fact, word coming out of "Sin City," (Las Vegas) is that the oddsmakers are giving 6 to 1 odds that the Trumpster will most definitely end up in the hottest place known to critters...no not Needles, California, but HELL!