An Elementary School Teacher In Idaho Has 4 Nipples, 3 Belly Buttons, and 2 Labia Minoras

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 17 March 2023

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for An Elementary School Teacher In Idaho Has 4 Nipples, 3 Belly Buttons, and 2 Labia Minoras
Doranella was voted 'The Most Popular Girl' during her high school senior year.

POCATELLO, Idaho - (Satire News) - The Watchdog News Agency reports that a third grade teacher at Pocatello's Mr. Potato Head Elementary, has revealed that she was born with 4 nipples, 3 belly buttons, and 2 labia minoras.

Doranella Dillafinko, 42, says that her first husband loved her unusual body, but he has been missing for two years, ever since he went on a marlin fishing trip to Narnia.

Mrs. Dillafinko has since married the school's vice principal Wing Fu Shum, 37, and they are now expecting triplets (two of each).

Mr. Shum recently told his mother back in Shanghai, China, that Doranella was a big hit at the faculty's recent St. Valentines Day party, when she put on a spectacular burlesque performance and showed off her extra nipples and belly buttons in a very adule "show and tell".

To read more about women with extra nipples, go to www.nipplesgalore.wow.

