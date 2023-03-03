President Biden Is Stepping Things Up - He Says He Wants Trump In Prison As Soon As Possible

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 3 March 2023

image for President Biden Is Stepping Things Up - He Says He Wants Trump In Prison As Soon As Possible
"Enough is enough, put the orange Bozo is prison!" -GOV. RON DESANTIS

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - A very reputable source inside the White House has stated (under the table) that POTUS wants Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump incarcerated in a federal prison as soon as humanly possible.

President Biden says that for one thing Trump's popularity has gone down from a once thriving 41% down to a dismal, abysmal 1.7%.

Even the Republican rag, GOPicky Magazine has pointed out that a woman's yeast infection is more popular than he is.

Like NASA scientists have said hundreds of times "What goes around, comes around."

Three of Trump's children, Donald "Dopey" Jr., "Goofy" Eric, and Tiffany the "Cutey" have begged their racist, perverted daddy not to run.

Meanwhile, Ivanka "Barbie," and Barron "The Telephone Pole" say that they could give a fucking shit what their low-life, bottom-dwelling, fat-as-an-orange pachyderm, sperm donor father does.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJoseph Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more