Donald "3-Chins" Trump Is Being Sued By The Navaho Nation

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 March 2023

image for Donald "3-Chins" Trump Is Being Sued By The Navaho Nation
" 'Cheeto Fingers' will end up on food stamps." -RUDY GIULIANI

YUMA, Arizona - (Satire News) - Donald "Old Elephant Butt" Trump, who political scholars from the four corners of the world have called the biggest, fattest, most extensive liar in the history of lying, has just been hit with a $6.6 billion lawsuit.

According to Dylan Fresco with The Watchdog News Agency, DJT is being sued by the Navaho Nation, who claim that because of his evil, hate-filled, hatred for the Navaho people, he has caused tourism at the tribe's three casinos located in Yuma, Mesa, and Tombstone to fall by 73%.

Fresco reported that Trump said that the Navahos were not really very good fighters back during the Gen. George "Yellow Face" Armstrong Custer era.

Old "Shit For Brains" Trump said that Navaho squaws, who were somewhat masculine, (they peed standing up and loved chewing tobacco) really were the tribal buffalo hunters.

SIDENOTE: Chief Running Rooster of the Yuma Navaho Tribal Council (YNTC) says that when the Navaho New York City attorney team of Cressidy, Kritzer, and Rumarosa gets through with his fat orange ass, he's going to have to borrow money from his ex-wife Marla Maples to pay for his toupees, hairbrushes, and Preparation H.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpNative Americans

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more