Donald "3-Chins" Trump Is Being Sued By The Navaho Nation

YUMA, Arizona - (Satire News) - Donald "Old Elephant Butt" Trump, who political scholars from the four corners of the world have called the biggest, fattest, most extensive liar in the history of lying, has just been hit with a $6.6 billion lawsuit.

According to Dylan Fresco with The Watchdog News Agency, DJT is being sued by the Navaho Nation, who claim that because of his evil, hate-filled, hatred for the Navaho people, he has caused tourism at the tribe's three casinos located in Yuma, Mesa, and Tombstone to fall by 73%.

Fresco reported that Trump said that the Navahos were not really very good fighters back during the Gen. George "Yellow Face" Armstrong Custer era.

Old "Shit For Brains" Trump said that Navaho squaws, who were somewhat masculine, (they peed standing up and loved chewing tobacco) really were the tribal buffalo hunters.

SIDENOTE: Chief Running Rooster of the Yuma Navaho Tribal Council (YNTC) says that when the Navaho New York City attorney team of Cressidy, Kritzer, and Rumarosa gets through with his fat orange ass, he's going to have to borrow money from his ex-wife Marla Maples to pay for his toupees, hairbrushes, and Preparation H.