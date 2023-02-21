Trump's Doctor Says DJT Needs A Brain Transplant AND Pretty Damn Soon!

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - One of Trump's doctors, who asked that we not print his name, for fear of him getting thousands of threats, says that Trump needs a brain transplant and pretty, fucking, damn soon

Dr. X, stated that, in his 35 year practice, he has never seen a man as old as Trump (79) with as small a brain as he has.

The good doctor said that Trump's brain is about the size of a green table grape.

He noted that it is amazing that the Trumptard, as Gov. Ron DeSantis calls him, can even manage to string two words together.

Trump, of course says that its just a hoax and notes that he can still count up to six without missing any of the numbers.

He also mentioned that when he colors in his Stormy Daniels Coloring Book, he pretty much does a damn good job of staying within the lines.

Meanwhile, Melania, his estranged wife, who has fallen in love with NBA superstar LeBron James, says that Donaldo STILL believes in his heart of hearts and in his colon of colons, that space aliens from Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter voted for Biden and cost him the 2020 election.