A Chinese Spy Balloon Flies Over The Super Bowl Game During The Halftime Show

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 February 2023

image for A Chinese Spy Balloon Flies Over The Super Bowl Game During The Halftime Show
The spy balloon was shot down by an F-14 Tomcat fighter jet in an open field 9 miles from the Super Bowl game.

GLENDALE, Arizona - (Super Bowl Satire) - Fox Sports announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Fox News top announcing team, now that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have left the network for ESPN (?) did a fantastic job of announcing the game.

A very bitter and highly jealous Joe Buck commented that Kev uses too many syllables and a very bitter and jealous Troy Aikman said that Greg did not coordinate his socks with his shirt.

But, like everywhere there will always be "Haters," who are just damn jealous. We find it in baseball, basketball, soccer, and even in bullfighting.

During the halftime show when a very pregnant Rhianna was singing with about 200 dudes dressed as marshmallows dancing around her, the fans noticed a Chinese Spy Balloon hovering over the stadium.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told his director of Super Bowl security to have the damn spy balloon shot down immediately, but when told that the pieces would land in the Super Bowl parking lot he angrily said, "Okay, nevermind then just fuck it."

SIDENOTE: The Super Bowl concession stands reportedly sold over a million hot dogs, 875,000 bags of peanuts, 2.7 million cups of beer, (at $27 for a 6-ounce cup), and 907,000 trays of Nifty Nachos

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spy Balloon, Super Bowl
Spy BalloonSuper Bowl

