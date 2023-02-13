99 Trump Balloons

Mastermind of business, Donald Trump, has re-invented himself again and again as products!

And the Chinese have given him a new idea. Well, the Chinese and some people on Twitter who don’t seem to care for the ex-prez.

The Trump Balloon will be flying in the next Macy’s Parade, shedding orange skin like snow on all the children and adults – warning: do not look directly at it and definitely don’t open your mouth to catch the orange flakes – highly toxic.

And all the kids will be able to take home a free Trump balloon (Warning: do not touch or taste balloon – highly toxic.)

And then comes the TrumpLand Amusement Park … it goes on and on, your money will be stolen from your pockets by professional Trump brand pickpockets, and Trump hackers will skim tons of money off your debit or credit cards every time you buy anything from Trump, even a hot dog – Cost: $35 – does not include condiments or a drink, those are extra.

Trump the Billionaire is getting richer, bitches! He’s got 99 more ideas brewing as we speak – and that’s just today. There will always be a tomorrow, with Trump. (Until there isn’t one anymore.)

PS: To reaffirm: that’s the ONLY reason why he became America’s president … money deals … are you surprised? Didja get fooled, Rebs? Like The Who, you won’t get fooled again, for 2024, will ya?