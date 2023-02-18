Florida State Police Report That Trump Is STILL Grabbing Pussy

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PALM BEACH, Florida - (Satire News) - Info guru Andy Cohen has stated that America's Pussy Grabber, (aka The Orange Whale), has been spotted by Florida state detectives cavorting with pussy cats.

Trump was observed at a Motel 6 in downtown Palm Beach in the company of 11 cats and even worse (some underage kittens).

State detective Owen F. Goldenmoon, states that he actually saw Trump in flagrante delicto with a 17-year-old Persian pussycat, who appeared to have been drugged with beer.

When Trump was caught and arrested, he immediately said that the cats were not his, and that he had never, ever seen any of them.

He later added that it was all simply a hoax perpetuated by VP Kamala Harris, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and soul singer Beyonce.