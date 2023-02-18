Donald Trump's Hair Explodes!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 February 2023

"Trump is uglier than an old monkey's ass." -RUDY GIULIANI

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - Donald Trump reportedly ignored warnings from his hair stylist that if he did not stop eating so many Big Macs, there was a strong possibility that his hair would explode.

Well it has, as you can see from the photo.

Maurice "Swishy Swish" Frippy, has learned that Trump's hair has in fact exploded.

Frippy adds that luckily no one was around him at the time, so there was no collateral damage.

One of Trump's maids, Betty Buttatello, 75, remarked that when the hair exploded she was in the kitchen fixing Trump a straight shot of Russian Comrade Vodka.

She quickly rushed upstairs and found the orange pervert sprawled out on the floor like a beached whale.

Mrs. Buttatello immediately called 911, and EMS technicians arrived one hour and forty minutes later; since both men are Democrats and hate the Trumptard beyond belief.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

