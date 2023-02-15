How Long is Merrick’s Clock? (I said CLOCK, not … never mind)

Merrick … we’re all still waiting for Merrick … they say he’s close and closing in more and more, but they’ve been saying that for a while.

Can the government arrest itself? A question I don’t think even Socrates or Aristotle could figure out.

Very Zen: if the government imprisons one of its own, then is the government as a whole saying that it is corrupt? Thus, the people must revolt? Isn’t that written somewhere in that wacky American constitution, which Americans think is the world of God, except when God isn’t on someone’s side?

The Yankee gov came close with Nixon, but even he got a pardon – it was fixed since his VP became a P and handed out his first pardon … fixed, like the System. And we all know close only counts in horseshoes and nuclear war.

(Shit, I didn’t say that … the one word we’re all not allowed to say because it seems more real than the DOJ.)

So Merrick … is this all a parade? Is someone looking good in all this? Publicity, a Macy’s Day float to awe the kids, and make us all believe in goodness again?

Are you worried about what the Russians and Chinese think? America can never show weakness, so it won’t lock up one of its Presidents, no matter how criminal he is, and his supreme court.

You know what, maybe this isn’t a case for an American to judge, but for a Dutch judge. Take this case to The Hague, since the American Supreme Court is neither supreme nor a court … discuss.

Is this going to go on for another fucking year – my God – ‘cuz we all know if you don’t … if you give him a slap on the wrist, a fine, a parking ticket, or even minimum security with no walls, no dogs, no guards with rifles in towers … if, Merrick, a big fat IF … then the government is beyond corrupt, and people should attempt a democracy on their own terms, for once.

Merrick … how long? The clock can’t tick forever. He who hesitates is … what?

PS: You realize this is where your next Insurrection is going to come from, right? If you declare him "Not Guilty", then there will be riots in the streets. If you thought the Rodney King verdict was bad ...