Stormy Daniels Says That Trump The Chump's Member Is The Size of a 22 Caliber Bullet

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Stormy Daniels told Hollywood Innuendo writer Fajita San Guacamole that she wants for Donald Trump, her ex-lousy-as-hell lover, to stop fucking texting her at all hours of the night just because he cannot sleep from all the damn guilt he is feeling because he is a bigger racist that Adolf Hitler.

Stormy, who will soon turn 44, said that Trump still has illusions that he wants her to become his 4th wife, after he divorces Melania on grounds that she is intimately cavorting with an NBA super star, plus although she has been in the US for 26 years, she still has not been able to get rid of her obnoxiously grating Slovenian accent.

Miss Daniels, who can still turn heads at her age, as well as groin regions, laughed as she told Miss Guacamole that the orange he-whore's pecker (binky) is tiny as hell, and it looks like a little itsy bitsy 22 caliber bullet, except that it is not as smooth and not as good looking. ■