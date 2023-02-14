Vice-President Kamala Harris Wins $1 Million On a Super Bowl LVII Bet

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (US Satire) - Alpha Beta News Agency writer Mimosa Sabrosa reports that Vice-President Kamala Harris bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and she won $1 million.

Miss Sabrosa spoke with VP Harris over the phone and she said that the VP was so thrilled that she could hardly put two words together. She finally managed to yell, "I Won!"

When asked who she had bet with, VPOTUS smiled and simply said tongue-in-cheek that it was a very, very rich Republican.

When pressed for his name, VP Harris simply smiled and said that she would not reveal his name.

SIDENOTE: Miss Sabrosa spoke with info guru Andy Cohen, who said that the Republican senator's name is Mitt Romney of Utah.