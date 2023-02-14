Daylight Savings Is Way Outdated and It Needs To Be Scrapped

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - Daylight Savings Time (called British Summer Time) in the United Kingdom has been around for a long time...too long of a time according to many experts on time.

Two professors at Solid State University in San Antonio, have written an article in the Journal For Natural Improvement and they state that DST is as useful as a machine to turn rocks into dust.

Meanwhile farmers have said for years that all that DST does is confuse the hell out of the cows, who still come home at the same time every day and they could truly give a shit about the old cliche, "Spring forward - fall back."

In fact the state of South Dakota will be voting on doing away with the bothersome trend during their next state session.

SIDENOTE: The only individuals who like DST are clock technicians who every March and November get paid hundreds and even thousands of dollars to change the time on the clocks, such as the Tower Big Ben, twice a year.