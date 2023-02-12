Under the Tahitian Balloon

The good people of Tahiti are getting the business end of the stick from America.

The Chinese balloon floated all the way across the Pacific, and yet not a single island nation saw it and did their duty in reporting ALL STRANGE AERIAL ACTIVITY to America for further investigation. The world’s police, like all police, hate when you enjoy your right to remain silent.

Forced to reply, the Tahitians said: “Dude, seriously? We live on a tropical island … aka, paradise. We are the place all of you spend your whole lives working so that you can retire here, or take a lot of trips to get here and burn your asses red on our beaches. What do you think we do? Watch the sky??? Why was the balloon white? Isn’t that the color of death to the Chinese? Some of us are superstitious so we don’t want to see that. What we DO want is to get drunk, have a good meal, then have some sex on the beach while we’re getting pissed drunk drinking a few sex on the beaches. We live in paradise! The only white balloons we see are inflated condoms! Dude!”

The Americans couldn’t stay mad at the Tahitians – who can – since most Americans will be spending their time in warmer climates, drinking, eating, fucking, and singing how they do not want to work, instead they wish to bang on the drum all day …