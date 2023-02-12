The Old Becomes New Again … Because Someone New Forgot the Past

No long ago, Kate Bush was forced out of retirement to say a few words about her old song “Running Up That Hill” since it was used in a recent TV show. Now all the radios are playing it (hey dude, I was frickin’ listening to Bush way before you darn kids – get outa here grandma!)

Bonnie Raitt was rudely woken from her nap while sitting at a table for the Grammys or Emmys or Bammies or Scammies, or whatever those pointless award shows are called. She won an award! To her shock and awe! And everybody else’s! After spending the next 20 minutes “running up onto that stage”, Bonnie went back to her seat and continued her nap where it left off.

Now, once again because the people of today have forgotten the past – which is the quickest way to time travel – they now have another resurrected oldie but goldie to shake awake and force to say a few words.

The 80s German band, Nina, has been rolled out on their wheelchairs and had their oxygen tanks unhooked so that they could say a few worlds about their most famous song “99 Luftballons”.

The lead guitarist, Carlo Karges, was the one who had the idea in the first place during a 1982 Rolling Stones concert where red balloons were released.

As Wikipedia says: “As he [Karges] watched them move toward the horizon, he noticed them shifting and changing shapes, where they looked like strange spacecraft (referred to in the German lyrics as a "UFO"). He thought about what might happen if they floated over the Berlin Wall to the Soviet sector.”

UFOs? And now we go from white (symbol for death) Chinese balloons, we now have UFOs all over NORAD’s airspace.

Radios will soon be going nuts with the song … until someone gets bored with today’s world and goes back to the 1980s looking for inspiration, hoping everybody forgot.

If I may, Falco sang “Rock Me Amadeus” in 1982, which fit perfectly with “Amadeus” the movie, from 1984. I like Mozart … can we turn him into a UFO or balloon?

Just putting in my song request.