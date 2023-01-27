Marjorie Taylor Greene - 'Pussy Power' Will Get her the Vice Presidency

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 27 January 2023

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene - 'Pussy Power' Will Get her the Vice Presidency
You just want to touch it, so bad!

"Sex makes the World go round,” Marjorie is quoted as saying. “I will do anything to become Vice President - anything.”

One of Marjorie's Girlfriends told us that Marjorie had said that to her in a long personal conversation.

This was after we gave the Girlfriend a dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, a new designer outfit and some free Taylor Swift tickets.

Other Marjorie quotes include:

  • “I would sell my soul to a certain Dyed Blonde Devil to be his running mate. But he might want some other part of me instead.”

  • “I am not a Virgin like Madonna. The Pussy has a few miles on it - so what?”

  • “The only reason I am Famous is that I played the Game- moved from glamorous Atlanta to north 'Hicksville' Georgia and grabbed an empty Republican seat for Congress.”

  • “It wasn't bad-I had to talk with at Twang-and campaign in a pickup truck with a gun in the window. Plus entertain the Mayor.”

  • “It got me into Congress and best Gal Pal to Speaker McCarthy(we fool around in the House Cloakroom sometimes)-and later night dinners at Mar a Lago. Not bad for a girl with only a natural 38 bust."


Our informant after her third Martini-had to leave-thanked us for the Outfit and Tickets and will keep us informed of any other juicy comments (when she needs a new outfit).

(London's Daily Sleaze newspaper-'Always Just the Facts')

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

