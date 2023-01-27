Marjorie Taylor Greene - 'Pussy Power' Will Get her the Vice Presidency

"Sex makes the World go round,” Marjorie is quoted as saying. “I will do anything to become Vice President - anything.”

One of Marjorie's Girlfriends told us that Marjorie had said that to her in a long personal conversation.

This was after we gave the Girlfriend a dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, a new designer outfit and some free Taylor Swift tickets.

Other Marjorie quotes include:

“I would sell my soul to a certain Dyed Blonde Devil to be his running mate. But he might want some other part of me instead.”

“I am not a Virgin like Madonna. The Pussy has a few miles on it - so what?”

“The only reason I am Famous is that I played the Game- moved from glamorous Atlanta to north 'Hicksville' Georgia and grabbed an empty Republican seat for Congress.”

“It wasn't bad-I had to talk with at Twang-and campaign in a pickup truck with a gun in the window. Plus entertain the Mayor.”

“It got me into Congress and best Gal Pal to Speaker McCarthy(we fool around in the House Cloakroom sometimes)-and later night dinners at Mar a Lago. Not bad for a girl with only a natural 38 bust."





Our informant after her third Martini-had to leave-thanked us for the Outfit and Tickets and will keep us informed of any other juicy comments (when she needs a new outfit).

(London's Daily Sleaze newspaper-'Always Just the Facts')