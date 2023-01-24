Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals a Big Secret

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals a Big Secret
"MTG oozes lots and lots of sex appeal." -SEN. TED CRUZ

BALTIMORE - (Satire News) - The woman who has been intimate with more Republican politicians than any other female in recent history, has just announced that she has a big secret to reveal.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is recently divorced, told Margarita Mixx with Wild Whispers, that most of the GOPricks she has had intimate relations with are not as well-endowed in the pecker department as they think.

MTG noted that the only D.C. senator who truly satisfied her in bed was Senator?

And Marj the Uumph Gal, revealed that he is an unmarried Democrat.

Meanwhile In Weather News. Hurricane experts are predicting that the 2023 hurricane season will see at least 19 hurricanes and 7 of those will hit the Plywood State (i.e. Florida).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more