Marjorie Taylor Greene Designer Ribbed Tampons Are Made For Women With Balls

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 25 January 2023

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Designer Ribbed Tampons Are Made For Women With Balls
"Miss Marjorie has a bloody, nice, rappin' voice she does." -PAUL McCARTNEY

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Marjorie Taylor Greene is now in the Designer Ribbed Tampons business.

The Left Coast Mirror's crack reporter Tequila Tallyho, writes that the bleached blonde, divorcee has gotten all kinds of offers from beer companies to sandal companies to lipstick companies and even feminine hygiene insertation perfume companies.

Tallyho reports that MTG has decided to film a commercial for Marjorie Taylor Greene Designed Ribbed Tampons, which are made for the strong woman with balls.

It is no secret that now that Marjorie is single, she has been hit on more times than a pinata in Tijuana, Mexico.

In Other News. The hurricane that has formed off the coast of Africa is expected to make landfall in New Jersey.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Marjorie Taylor GreeneTampons

