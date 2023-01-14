Marjorie Taylor Greene Set To Make a Major Announcement About a Well-Known Bed Partner

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 14 January 2023

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Set To Make a Major Announcement About a Well-Known Bed Partner
Marjorie said she is fed up with horny Republican senators who are after her ass.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Vox Populi reporter Tapioca Swizzle says that she recently spoke with Sen. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and she was informed that the newly-divorced sexual firecracker will be making a major sexual annoncement very soon.

Miss Swizzle, says that she was sworn to secrecy and so she cannot give out any of the juicy-as-hell details, although she did say that the matter concerns Speaker of The House GOPunk Kevin McCarthy (and other GOPricks).

Meanwhile, McCarthy hearing about Taylor Greene's comment used the old, hackneyed, trite, time worn, Trumpian excuse that he has never met her, and that he does not know her, and that he has certainly never had any naked contact with the licentious divorcee. ■

Marjorie Taylor Greene

