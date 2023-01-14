Marjorie Taylor Greene Set To Make a Major Announcement About a Well-Known Bed Partner

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Vox Populi reporter Tapioca Swizzle says that she recently spoke with Sen. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and she was informed that the newly-divorced sexual firecracker will be making a major sexual annoncement very soon.

Miss Swizzle, says that she was sworn to secrecy and so she cannot give out any of the juicy-as-hell details, although she did say that the matter concerns Speaker of The House GOPunk Kevin McCarthy (and other GOPricks).

Meanwhile, McCarthy hearing about Taylor Greene's comment used the old, hackneyed, trite, time worn, Trumpian excuse that he has never met her, and that he does not know her, and that he has certainly never had any naked contact with the licentious divorcee. ■