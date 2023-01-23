Donald Trump Tells The CIA That He Was Abducted and Beaten Up By Two Space Aliens

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 23 January 2023

image for Donald Trump Tells The CIA That He Was Abducted and Beaten Up By Two Space Aliens
Trump said that the space aliens that abducted him looked like ping pong balls with eyes.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Vox Populi is reporting that Donald J. Trump has finally come to the realization that he will soon be sitting in Sing Sing Federal Prison and making New York state license plates.

Vox-Pop reporter Tapioca Swizzle commented that the old Vietnam War draft dodger will never again eat a Big Mac, eat KFC Chicken Tenders, or grope unwilling Republican women.

Miss Swizzle states that the CIA has revealed that Trump the Chump is claiming that he was beat up by space aliens from the Milky Way, as he was sitting out by the Mar-a-Lago pool at noon.

SIDENOTE: Trump told his son Eric "Sleepy" Trump, who has an IQ of 29, that he actually has two selfies that he took of the two space aliens that beat him up.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

