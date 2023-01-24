Donald Trump Is Officially Bi-Polar

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The US Guild of Therapists (USGT) has just released a 9-month study which confirms what 89.3% of all Americans already knew.

And that is that the former Golfer-in-Chief (i.e. Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) is 100% bipolar.

The Executive Director of the USGT, Clayburn K. Yickabrewski, 49, remarked that the old predatorial Nazi is totally bipolar, and is actually showing very obvious signs of being tripolar.

Dr. Yickabrewski stated that another thing that clearly points to Trumps bipolarism is the fact that just in the past five years, his "Lies Count" is positively astronomical.

The doctor said that the "Fib Count" number is 36,069 and rising.