Donald Trump Is Officially Bi-Polar

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 24 January 2023

image for Donald Trump Is Officially Bi-Polar
Many American therapists feel that Trump could even be tripolar.

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The US Guild of Therapists (USGT) has just released a 9-month study which confirms what 89.3% of all Americans already knew.

And that is that the former Golfer-in-Chief (i.e. Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) is 100% bipolar.

The Executive Director of the USGT, Clayburn K. Yickabrewski, 49, remarked that the old predatorial Nazi is totally bipolar, and is actually showing very obvious signs of being tripolar.

Dr. Yickabrewski stated that another thing that clearly points to Trumps bipolarism is the fact that just in the past five years, his "Lies Count" is positively astronomical.

The doctor said that the "Fib Count" number is 36,069 and rising.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

