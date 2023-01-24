Donald Trump Says He Feels Guilty For Acting Like The Racist He Is

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - One of Donald Trump's Florida employees says she overheard him on the phone say that he has come to realize that several years ago he in fact was the nation's worst, piece-of-shit racist.

The Trumptwat admitted that he was especially bigoted towardSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, black hip hop singer Nicki Minaj, and black transvestite RuPaul.

DJT told GOPicky Magazine that he should have listened to Melania when she told him he should have gone on "The View" and apologized to every black man and black woman in America for his being such a douche bag asshole.

Trump told his only remaining friend and rumored lover, Greg Gutfeld, that he doesn't really dislike blacks, he just doesn't like them.