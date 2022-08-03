Bravo Kansas! - Votes NO to protect women

It took the state of Kansas, probably most of the women of Kansas, to say, “Supreme Court, you may wear black robes and sit on the highest court in the land, but we won't let you and the government step in and dictate what women can do with their bodies."

The pro-life faction in the US wanted to do away with Roe v Wade or women’s health and abortion rights.

The Supreme Court complied. Adding: If you are pregnant the result of rape? Too bad.

Kansas voted: No.

What remains a twinkle in some eyes was the hope of eventually doing away with birth control.

Why not add taking away women’s voting rights, and owning property?

Then they can take away women's shoes, car keys, and higher education. Women would be relegated to 100% servitude and the reproduction of the species; or reproduction of the species and servitude.

Some men had the future all figured out. One male Republican candidate for political office recently opined, “A woman should not divorce even when in a cruel and violent marriage.”

Kansas said, “No! The government isn’t stepping in and dictating what women can do with their bodies.”

So Kansans voted, telling the Supreme Court what they could do with their decision.

Thank you, Kansas!

And it is definitely Kansas.

