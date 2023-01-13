Walmart Says That In The Past Six Months Total Nationwide Sales of "Trump The Pussy Grabber" Caps Are Zero

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 13 January 2023

image for Walmart Says That In The Past Six Months Total Nationwide Sales of "Trump The Pussy Grabber" Caps Are Zero
"Even members of the KKK have burned their Trump caps." -THE FBI

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - (Satire News) - A spokesperson for the largest retail chain in the entire world has just announced that since putting out their supply of "Trump The Pussy Grabber" caps six months ago, nationwide sales have been zero (0).

Nappo Hotwater, III, with Wally World shook, his head and replied that the American people, even those poor, missled. misguided souls who voted for the orange conman twice, have turned their GOP backs on the bottom-dwelling ass wipe, who many now realize is nothing more than a fucking clone of the most evil tyrant in history, Adolf Hitler.

Information guru Andy Cohen has stated that according to The QuinniPinni Polling Agency Donald Trump cared about no one but Donald Trump.

Hotwater noted that sales of their Donald Trump Hemorrhoid Cream have also been zero or nada, as they say in Guatemala.

Cohen added that Trump has now been reduced to nothing more than just a Jeopardy answer to the question, "Who was the most evil, hateful, sexual predator in the history of the United States?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

