Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Both Crazy Ass Shitheads

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 4 January 2023

image for Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Both Crazy Ass Shitheads
"A fucking rock has more sense than Trump." -LIZ CHENEY

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Karma can be a bitch, and in the case of suck buddies, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Karma is a fucking bitch.

Both fruit salads, as stand up comedian Zydeco Dupree calls the butt ball twins, noted that the douche bag twats have just enough brain cells left between them to barely fill the belly button of a fucking mosquito.

Musk who has more money than he has sense, has turned into a punk who never remembers to pull his zipper up.

And Trump, well the man whose IQ falls 9 points a day, is positively worthless.

Even the American Proctologist Society has gone on record as saying that Melania's cuckold husband does not know his ass from a hole in the ground. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

