After 73 failed balloting attempts to elect a new Speaker of the House, the Republican Congressional "Freedom Caucus" gave its 20 votes to Nancy Pelosi, sending her to an unexpected new term as Speaker.

A spokesman for the Freedom Caucus, who asked for anonymity, said that it would be easier for the majority Republicans to deal with Pelosi than with Kevin McCarthy, the odds-on favorite to win to with the Speaker's sea before the balloting started

"We know what to expect from Nancy, and at any time we can overthrow her. We couldn't oust McCarthy once he was in power,"

Pelosi becomes the first bi-partisan Speaker in Congressional history,

The Capitol, Washington, D. C. Woof Bluster with a SINful report for Spoof International News.